Turkish soldier dies of wounds suffered in northern Syria

A Turkish soldier died in an accident in northern Syria, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said late Tuesday.

Mete Yıldırım was immediately hospitalized after being injured in an accident involving a firearm in the Operation Peace Spring zone but he died despite efforts of the medical staff, said a ministry statement.

It extended condolences to Yıldırım's family and the Turkish nation.

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler also separately conveyed condolences for the death of the serviceman.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).