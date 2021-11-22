4 injured as Israeli police raid Jerusalem governor’s house

Four Palestinians were injured on Monday in an Israeli police raid on the home of Jerusalem Governor Adnan Ghaith in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.



A statement by the agency said the four were hurt after being beaten by Israeli police in Silwan neighborhood in Jerusalem.



The four were treated by medics at the scene, the statement said.



According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, Israeli police raided the governor's house, but did not make any arrests.



There was no comment from Israeli police on the report.



The governor's office said in a statement that Israeli police stormed the house and assaulted his family.



The governor was injured in his hand, the statement said.



The governor was detained several times previously by Israeli forces.