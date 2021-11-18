Turkish troops neutralize 5 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces have neutralized five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists were neutralized in airstrikes using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in a joint operation by the Turkish Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in the Hakurk region, according to the ministry, which also posted footage of the operation on Twitter.

Our fight against terrorism will continue effectively and decisively, it added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

In recent years, Turkey has become a rising star in the global defense and aviation industry.

Turkey has several companies and brands such as Baykar and TAI, which produce UAVs using mostly local resources. Contracts for drone sales have been signed with countries including NATO member Poland.