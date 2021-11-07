TURKEY CONDEMNS TERROR ATTACK ON IRAQI PREMIERS HOME

Turkey on Sunday condemned in the "strongest terms" a terrorist attack against the home of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

"We hope that the perpetrators of this cowardly terror attack, which clearly aims to undermine the sovereignty and stability of Iraq, would be identified and held accountable before law as soon as possible," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Turkey will continue to stand in solidarity with the Iraqi people and state in their fight against terrorism, irrespective of its origin," it added.

Officials in Iraq said on Sunday that a drone with explosives had targeted Al-Kadhimi's residence.

A strong explosion was heard in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which also hosts most foreign diplomatic missions, as well as the premier's house.

The government-affiliated Security Media Network said the premier had no injuries and was in good health.

The attack came as protests continue in the country by the Iranian-backed Al-Fatah Coalition and the Shia Hashd al-Shaabi against the results of the Oct. 10 parliamentary elections.