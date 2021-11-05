Austria to roll out vaccination requirement rules nationwide

People in Austria who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will soon no longer be allowed into vast areas of public life, the government announced on Friday.



The rollout of the rules - under which a person has to be either vaccinated or have recovered from a coronavirus infection in order to visit bars, restaurants, hairdressers, events and tourism facilities - was agreed to following a meeting with the leaders of the country's nine states.



Austria has seen a dramatic rise in infections recently. The number reported by government officials in the 24 hours to Friday stood at 9,388, just down from the record count of 9,586 a year ago.



"The situation is exceptional and intensive care bed occupancy is rising much faster than expected," Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said. "It is quite simply our responsibility to protect people in our country."



In Austria, 66.5 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.



In a bid to further incentivize getting the jab, the government is planning a four-week transition period before fully implementing the new rules.



During that period, people who have had their first of two doses will be able to enter restricted venues if they also present a negative PCR test result.



Meanwhile, people who have already had their two shots are being encouraged to get a third one to boost immunity. In future, vaccination certificates will only be valid for nine months after the second vaccination.



Originally, the Austrian government had planned to introduce a partial lockdown for unvaccinated individuals once 500 Covid-19 patients were counted in intensive care units. The number currently stands at 362.



Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein justified the response however by arguing that the 500 mark would be reached in a matter of days. "That's why we've agreed with the states to take stricter measures to ensure greater safety," he said.



Before Friday's meeting of federal and state leaders, the capital Vienna had already decided that, starting at the end of next week, access to restaurants and hairdressers will be limited to those who can prove they are vaccinated against the coronavirus or have survived an infection. Such establishments will be limited to hosting only 25 people at a time.



Despite the fourth wave of infections, politicians are determined to safeguard one crucial element of Austrian public life: the winter sport season.



"The top priority must be making sure that this year's winter season happens," Tourism Minister Elisabeth Koestinger said earlier Friday.



However, ski resorts are also covered by the sweeping vaccination requirements, as well as tourist accommodation.