Turkey 'neutralizes' 5 PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, the terrorists were targeted in the Zap region.

The ministry also shared the footage of operations carried out by Turkish forces on Twitter.

Turkey's anti-terror operations continue effectively and decisively in northern Iraq, it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.