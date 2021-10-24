Palestine condemns new Israeli settlement building in West Bank

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Sunday condemned Israeli plans to build new settlement units in the occupied West Bank.

"The settlement programs announced by Israel put the world, especially the United States, in front of great responsibilities to confront the fait accompli being systematically imposed by Israel," Shtayyeh said during a cabinet meeting in the city of Bethlehem.

He considered the Israeli settlement plans "a blatant aggression on our lands".

The Palestinian premier said President Mahmoud Abbas will hold an emergency meeting later Sunday "to launch an international campaign to curb the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people."

According to The Jerusalem Post newspaper, the Israeli government intends to approve the construction of more than 3,100 units in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The daily said the Supreme Planning Council of the Israeli Civil Administration will meet on Wednesday to approve the new settlement building.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as "occupied territory" under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal.