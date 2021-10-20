Israel unveils plan to stem Arab community murders

Israel's government on Wednesday ordered police reinforcements be sent to Arab communities suffering an unprecedented spate of murders, with critics warning the crackdown could lead to "racial profiling."

So far this year, 102 people have been murdered in Arab communities, prompting growing concern about spiralling violence among a minority group that has long complained of systemic discrimination.

The latest victim was a 26-year-old man from the northern town of Umm al-Fahm who died on Wednesday after the car he rode in came under fire, police said.

Hours later, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that he ordered two Border Police companies moved into southern Israel "in order to shift experienced forces to aid in the fight against crime among Arab communities."

Presenting a six-month interim plan to parliament, deputy public security minister Yoav Segalovitz said Israel was in "an emergency situation and that is why we are using emergency measures."

The plan, endorsed by Bennett, has already gone into effect, Segalovitz said.

It will see the army tighten security to prevent weapons being smuggled off bases or across borders. The powerful Shin Bet internal security agency will support the effort.

Segalovitz said the government intended to invest in crime prevention, welfare, infrastructure, education and construction in Arab communities, although lawmakers must approve the spending.

Other bills advancing through parliament would apply minimum sentences for illegal weapons possession and expand police authority to perform searches without warrants.

Arab lawmakers are split over how to address the violence.

Opposition lawmaker Sami Abou Shahadeh from the Joint List alliance of parties said more police transparency was needed after years of failing to head off murders.

Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Freij of the left-wing Meretz party said he intended to support the government programme.

"My house is on fire. I cannot think of the luxury of human rights," he said.

Arab citizens of Israel comprise about a fifth of the population, the descendants of Palestinians who remained on their lands during the 1948 war for Israel's independence.

They hold Israeli passports and have the right to vote, but they point to discrimination in housing, budgets and police enforcement.



