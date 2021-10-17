Yemen rebels control al-Abdiyah district in Marib: Source

Houthi rebels on Sunday seized control of al-Abdiyah district in Yemen's central Marib province, according to a Yemeni military source.

"Houhi rebels have completely controlled the district," the source said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

He said the rebels have launched an arrest campaign against opponents in the area.

"A number of houses belonging to opposition fighters were also destroyed by the rebels," the source said.

"Local residents in the district are living in very difficult humanitarian conditions," the source warned.

On Friday, the rebel group captured a number of areas in the district amid fighting against government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition.

There was no comment from the Yemeni government on the report.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni government appealed for UN intervention over the situation in Marib amid Houthi attacks, accusing the rebel group of besieging 35,000 civilians in al-Abdiyah and depriving them of food and vital supplies.

In recent months, Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks to take control of the oil-rich Marib province, one of the most important strongholds of the legitimate government and home to the headquarters of Yemen's Defense Ministry.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation and caused one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises, with 233,000 people killed, nearly 80% or about 30 million needing humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.