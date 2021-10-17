2 terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

Turkey's armed forces have neutralized two terrorists in an operation conducted in the country's southeastern Şırnak province.

These terrorists were "neutralized" on Oct. 14-15 as part of the Operation Eren-13, according to a statement released by the country's Interior Ministry on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Provincial gendarmerie command teams with the support of the unmanned aerial vehicles, attack helicopters (ATAK) and air forces conducted the operation against the terrorists, the statement said.

Firat Gizlenc, codenamed Sidar Farkin Amed, one of the terrorists neutralized in the operation, was listed in the grey category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list, with a head money of 500,000 Turkish liras (nearly $56,300).

Turkey's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red being the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

Gizlenc is accused of providing passage to terrorists living abroad to the country, the statement said.

The terrorist was involved in many terrorist acts in Şırnak, Siirt, Mardin, Batman and Diyarbakir provinces, it added.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January to eliminate terrorism in the country.