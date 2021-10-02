Muslim group condemns Israel’s violation of rights in East Jerusalem

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned Israel's violation of rights in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday.

The OIC warned of the consequences of the ongoing Israeli occupation policy, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement of Palestinians.

Israel tries to change the historical identity and legal status of East Jerusalem and separate it from Palestine, the group said in a statement.

It condemned Israel's prevention of Palestinians from accessing Masjid al-Aqsa for worship, its attitude toward holy places and its open violation of freedom of worship.

The Fanatical Jews entered the courtyard of the Masjid al-Aqsa in occupied East Jerusalem on the occasion of the Jewish Sukkot feast, accompanied by Israeli police, and unfurled the Israeli flag in Haram al-Sharif on Sept. 27.

Hundreds of Palestinians who were trying to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque for morning prayers were prevented by Israeli police.

International law regards the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 124 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.