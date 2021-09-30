Israeli foreign minister arrives in Bahrain

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrived in Bahrain on Thursday to inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in the capital Manama.

"We landed in Bahrain. Proud to represent Israel on the first and historic official visit to the Kingdom. Thanks for the warm welcome," Israel's Foreign Ministry quoted Lapid in a tweet.

On Wednesday, the ministry said Lapid "will inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Manama, and sign a series of bilateral agreements."

On Sept. 14, Bahrain's Ambassador to Tel Aviv Khaled Al Jalahma presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Last year, Israel and Bahrain signed a US-sponsored agreement to normalize bilateral relations.