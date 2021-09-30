Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in Jerusalem, West Bank

Israeli forces early Thursday killed two Palestinians, including a woman, in two separate incidents that took place in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

In Jerusalem, the Israeli police said its forces fatally shot a Palestinian woman at the Chain Gate in the Old City after she attempted to stab a police officer.

In a related development, a young Palestinian was killed and another two injured by Israeli army gunfire in northern West Bank, said a medical source.

The casualties took place when fierce clashes erupted between Israeli army forces and Palestinians during the storming of the Burqin town near Jenin city.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli forces, before the withdrawal, surrounded a home and detained two Palestinians.