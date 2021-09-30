AFTER A YEARS DELAY, DUBAI FINALLY UNVEILS EXPO 2020

In a dazzling official ceremony in Dubai on Thursday, the United Arab Emirates finally unveiled Expo 2020, the showcase world exhibition that was originally due to open last year, but which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



From Friday, visitors to the exhibition centre, on Dubai's southern outskirts, can visit pavilions representing some 190 nations, all of which will present exhibits on the themes of sustainability, mobility and opportunity.



"The six-month mega event focuses on three tenets: Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity with a view to creating cultural diversity for shaping a brighter future for the world through creative cultural dialogues aimed at introducing innovative, groundbreaking solutions and ideas for a better tomorrow," the Emirates News Agency wrote.



The official ceremony was attended by Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and other high ranking officials and diplomats.



The organizers are expecting the exhibition to receive 25 million visitors before it closes at the end of March.



