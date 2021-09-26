Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians, wound 5 others in West Bank

At least four Palestinians were reportedly killed and five others wounded amid clashes that broke out after Israeli forces made arrests in various parts of the occupied West Bank.

According to a report by the Israeli daily Haaretz, gunfire was exchanged in five different locations in the West Bank in the Burqin, Jenin, Qabatiya, Kafr Dan, and Kafr Bidu areas.

The report also noted that the Israeli forces were making preparations against for retaliatory rocket fire from Gaza in protest of the Palestinian deaths.

The deceased Palestinians were reportedly members of the Hamas resistance group, though Palestinian authorities are yet to release a statement on the matter.