Several explosions occur in two Afghan provinces, killing at least 2

At least two people have been killed and 21 others have been wounded in separate explosions in two Afghan provinces, sources said on Saturday.



Three separate explosions have taken place in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, two sources who wish not to be named told dpa.



A source said that at least one of the blasts targeted a police vehicle that was carrying some Taliban fighters.



A hospital source in the province said at least two bodies and 19 wounded people have been taken to hospital so far.



It was not immediately clear how many of the victims were civilians.



Earlier in the morning, at least two people were wounded in an explosion in the western part of Kabul city, several local media outlets reported.



The blast in Kabul occurred in an ethnically Hazara-dominated area in police district 13, Kabul-based daily paper Etilaatroz reported.



Initial information indicated that the blast was caused by a magnetic bomb attached to a private vehicle.



The hard-line Islamist Taliban group that now controls Afghanistan has increasingly been using this tactic to carry out attacks on their rivals, mainly former Afghan government officials, during the past two decades.



The blasts in Nangarhar are the first security incidents reported since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August.



Taliban officials have not made any comment about the incidents and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.



An anti-Taliban resistance front is active in mountainous areas of the north-eastern Panjshir province. Islamic State militants are also active in the country and have the capabilities to carry out attacks.

