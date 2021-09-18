German defence minister wants to boost path for EU military missions

Published September 19,2021
German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to make a proposal for faster and independent military missions under the umbrella of the European Union after the Bundestag elections.
"I think Article 44 of the European Treaties gives us the chance for joint EU decisions and the implementation of European missions by coalitions of the willing within the member states," the conservative politician told Saturday's edition of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).
"We are preparing a proposal on this, which should be on the table at a meeting of defence ministers before the end of October."
Article 44 stipulates that the EU Council may entrust the conduct of a mission to a group of member states that so wish and that have the capabilities required for such a mission. Accordingly, not all EU states have to participate directly in such missions.
If Europeans want to be taken seriously and be credible, they must be able to act credibly, Kramp-Karrenbauer said. "There can be situations in which we have a different set of interests, also within NATO."
That's why she suggested getting specific in the EU, she said: "How do the decisions fall, who would lead the force, what units are earmarked for it, what support forces?" At the moment, she sees a chance to get something going, Kramp-Karrenbauer said.