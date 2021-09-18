Israel arrests 3 Palestinians near Gaza border

Israeli forces on Saturday arrested three Palestinians for allegedly attempting to sneak into Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to the military.



A military statement said the three were armed with knives and bolt cutters and were taken into custody for interrogation.



The Israeli army bans Palestinians in the Gaza Strip from entering the 300-meter area adjacent to its border with the enclave and shoots or arrests anyone who breaches it.



More than two million Palestinians live in Gaza under poor living conditions as a result of the Israeli blockade imposed on the territory since 2006.