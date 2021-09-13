Pakistani journalists protest against legal assault on press freedom

Thousands of journalists in Pakistan on Monday protested in front of the country's parliament against a proposed law they fear would further endanger the little remaining press freedom in Pakistan.



Journalists from across the country converged on the capital Islamabad as the parliament opened for a new session in which it is likely to approve the proposed law.



"We will not accept these cruel regulations," protestors chanted as lawmakers streamed into the parliament.



The new law envisages the establishment of tribunals to penalize journalists and media outlets for "defaming" military generals, judges and government leaders.



Under the law, the government will also take control over social media through the creation of a new regulatory authority.



Pakistan has fared badly in global freedom indexes in recent years, with rights groups calling the government's behaviour towards the press both "predatory" and "authoritarian."



Press freedom has been under sustained attack since the military-backed government of Prime Minister Imran Khan took over in 2018 after an election marred by ballot-stuffing allegations.



Several journalists have been the targets of violent attacks, while others have been tortured, kidnapped, intimidated, forced off-air or have lost their jobs for criticizing the country's powerful military and intelligence agencies.



Pakistan has been under military rule for almost half of its existence, and it's widely believed that the military pulls the strings behind the scenes even when it's not in power.