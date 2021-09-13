Egypt’s Sisi set to meet Israeli premier in Sharm el-Sheikh

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday for talks on reviving the Middle East peace process.

The two leaders will discuss a host of regional and international issues along with bilateral relations, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

The official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation network also confirmed the meeting, the first between the two leaders since Bennett assumed power in Israel in June.

On Aug. 18, Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel met with Bennett in Tel Aviv where he conveyed an official invitation to him to visit Egypt.

Egypt is mediating a cease-fire deal between Israel and Palestinian resistant groups in Gaza following the last Israeli military offensive on the Palestinian territory in May.

Peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel have stalled since April 2014, due to Tel Aviv's refusal to stop settlement building, release Palestinian detainees, and evading the two-state solution.