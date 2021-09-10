Israeli police injure, arrest Palestinian in Jerusalem

The Israeli police on Friday injured and arrested a Palestinian man after they said he stabbed an Israeli police officer and slightly injured him in the Old City of Jerusalem.

"A suspect recently arrived at the Alnnazir Gate, where he tried to stab police officers," the police said in a written statement.

"The Palestinian was neutralized, and he was immediately arrested by other police officers," it read, adding that "one of the officers was slightly injured."

The police did not clarify the health condition of the injured Palestinian while Israeli daily Maariv said he is in serious condition.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli police immediately closed the gates of the Old City.