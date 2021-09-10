AK Party supports all oppressed around the world: Erdoğan

The Turkish president on Friday said his Justice and Development (AK) Party is the party of all oppressed people around the world.

"From the Balkans to the Turkic republics, from Arakan (Myanmar's Rakhine state) to Afghanistan, from Africa to Asia, all our brothers follow the developments in our country and pray for our success," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a ceremony in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş.

Erdoğan went on to say: "The moves we have made in different fields, from Turkey's defense industry to the economy, from exports to production, make them as pleased as we are. The disasters that our nation experience saddened them as much as we are."

The president said that Turkey's annual exports exceeded $207 billion, adding that the employment rate in the country has reached above the pre-pandemic levels.

"Our Central Bank reserves have reached $118 billion," he added.