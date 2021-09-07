Airstrike targets refugee camp in Syria’s Idlib; 4 injured

Three children and a woman were injured on Tuesday in an airstrike on a refugee camp in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, according to a source with the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets).

The source, who preferred anonymity due to fear of reprisal, told Anadolu Agency that the attack targeted the Mariam refugee camp in the town of Maarrat Misrin, north of Idlib.

The source said the injured were hospitalized while the severity of their injuries have not yet been determined.

For its part, the Syrian opposition's observatory said a Russian warplane took off on Tuesday from Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia province and struck the camp.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Syrian regime and its allies.