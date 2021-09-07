CANADIAN TEEN FERNANDEZS FAIRY TALE CONTINUES AS SHE MAKES US OPEN SEMIS

Canadian teen Fernandez's fairy tale continues as she makes US Open semis

Canadian tennis player Leylah Fernandez qualified Tuesday for her first Grand Slam semifinal as the 19-year-old's dream run continued at the 2021 US Open.

Unseeded Fernandez beat Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina with sets of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) in the women's singles quarterfinals in New York.

Fernandez will face Czech Barbora Krejcikova or world no. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, in men's singles, Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev qualified for the semifinal phase in the US Open.

Medvedev won against his Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp with sets of 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 in the quarterfinal match.

The Russian player will take on Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime or Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.

The 2021 US Open will run through Sept. 12.