Israel eases some restrictions on the Gaza Strip

Israel has eased some restrictions on the Gaza Strip , officials said on Wednesday.



The fishing zone in the Gaza Strip is to be expanded to 15 nautical miles, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a statement.



COGAT, a unit in the Israeli Ministry of Defense that engages in coordinating civilian issues in the Palestinian Territories, also decided to completely open the Kerem Shalom Crossing for the passage of equipment and goods.



In addition, the water supply to the Gaza Strip is to be increased by an additional 5 million cubic meters.



Moreover, the quota of Gazan merchants passing through the Erez Crossing will be increased by another 5,000 for a total of 7,000.



The permits will be issued only to those already vaccinated against, or recovered from Covid-19.



The measures will take effect starting on Wednesday.

The Israeli army said that keeping these steps is conditional on security and stability.

During the Israeli offensive on Gaza in May, Israel imposed severe restrictions on importing goods to Gaza, especially the construction materials, causing an additional economic crisis in the blockaded Gaza.

While Israel insists on the release of its missing soldiers in return for the reconstruction of Gaza, the Hamas group, which rules Gaza since 2007, says the issue of the soldiers is linked to a prisoner swap.