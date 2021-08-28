3 MORE PKK TERRORISTS NEUTRALIZED AMID TURKEYS CROSS-BORDER OPERATION

Turkey "neutralized" at least three PKK/KCK terrorists carrying out intelligence work against security forces serving in Operation Claw-Lightning , a cross-border offensive in Northern Iraq , security sources said on Saturday.

The terrorists were "neutralized" in a joint operation conducted by the Turkish Intelligence Organization and Turkish Armed Forces on Friday, sources said, requesting anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched Operations Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt on April 23 in northern Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions near its borders.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in Northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.







