Israel records highest daily virus cases in 6 months

Israel confirmed 8,646 new infections from the coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest daily tally in the last six months.

According to the Health Ministry, the total patients infected with the virus soared to 55,323, including 559 critical cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, Israel recorded 951,226 virus cases, including 6,649 deaths.

According to official estimates, 5.8 million citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 5.4 million received the second dose and one million got the third additional dose.