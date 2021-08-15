Daesh/ISIS militants attack oilfield in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Suspected Daesh/ISIS militants used an explosive device to attack an oilfield in Iraq's northern Kirkuk province on Sunday, according to a local police officer.

No damage was reported in the attack on the Bai Hassan oilfield, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He said security forces have launched a manhunt for the attackers.

Kirkuk province has the oilfields of Bai Hassan, Baba Gurgur, and Havana, which together produce more than 370,000 barrels per day.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Daesh/ISIS terrorists have in recent months escalated their attacks, especially in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin, and Diyala, known as the Triangle of Death.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all territories the terrorist group controlled since the summer of 2014, which was estimated to be about a third of the country's territory.

The group, however, still maintains sleeper cells in large areas in Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.