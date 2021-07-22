News Middle East Children among four dead as boat sinks in north-west Pakistan

Children among four dead as boat sinks in north-west Pakistan

At least four people were killed when a boat carrying people celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha capsized in north-western Pakistan on Thursday, officials said.



A rescue operation was under way to find three people who were still missing after the boat sank in a reservoir in Bajaur region, local administration official Mohamed Fiaz told dpa.



Two children were among the dead, he said. At least eight people were injured.



More than 20 people were rescued by army commandos, official rescuers and volunteer divers, Fiaz said.



People were riding in several boats on the reservoir on the second day of Eid.

