Nine dead after plane crash in Sweden

All nine passengers of a small plane that crashed in Sweden have died, the Swedish police announced in the early hours of Friday.



According to Swedish media reports, the pilot and eight parachutists were killed in the accident at Orebro airport on Thursday evening.



According to the report, the plane crashed shortly after take-off and then caught fire.



The Swedish accident commission has started investigations to find the cause of the accident.



Orebro is located almost 200 kilometres west of Stockholm.



Almost exactly two years ago, nine people were also killed in a crash of a small plane with parachutists in the north of Sweden.













