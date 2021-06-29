Israel razes 2 Palestinian structures in East Jerusalem

Israeli forces on Tuesday demolished a shop and an apartment in the Silwan neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem, according to local residents.

Israeli authorities cited lack of building permits for razing the two structures in al-Bustan and Al-Suwayeh quarters in the neighborhood, the residents said.

The demolitions have triggered clashes between angry Palestinians and Israeli police, which fired tear gas canisters and rubber-coated bullets to disperse protesters.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that 13 medics were injured during the violence.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the report.

Palestinians accuse Israel of pursing a policy of home demolitions in Silwan neighborhood, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, with a motivation to replacing Arab residents with Israeli settlers.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Jawad Siam, the director of the Wadi Hilweh Center, warned that "around 8,000 people are at risk of direct or indirect deportation from Silwan either through the demolition of their homes or through settlement projects."



