Late extra-time goal sends Ukraine into Euro 2020 quarters

Artem Dovbyk scored a late goal in extra time and secured Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over 10-man Sweden on Wednesday.



The game went into extra time after a 1-1 draw and Dovbyk shot the winner in the 121st minute. Ukraine will now face England in Rome.



The Three Lions advanced after a 2-0 win over Germany earlier on Tuesday.



Oleksandr Zinchenko opened the scoring for Ukraine after a great cross from Andriy Yarmolenko, who missed a great chance to extend the lead for his side before Sweden equalized shortly before the break.



In-form Emil Forsberg, who scored his fourth goal at the tournament, shot from distance to beat keeper Georgiy Bushchan and tie things up.



Forsberg then hit the post twice in the second half, while Ukraine also saw Serhiy Sydorchuk stopped by the woodwork.



Sweden were down to 10 men in the first half of extra-time after Marcus Danielson saw a red card.



