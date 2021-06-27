Saudi-led coalition intercepts rebel missiles from Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles and an explosives-laden drone fired by Houthi rebels towards Saudi Arabia.

The coalition said in separate statements that the rebel attacks targeted the cities of Khamis Mushait and Najran in southern Saudi Arabia.

The attacks came hours after the coalition said it had shot down three rebel drones fired towards Saudi territories.

The coalition accused Houthi rebels of deliberately targeting civilian areas, saying it has taken "operating procedures to protect civilians and civilian districts from rebel attacks."

There was no comment from the Houthi group on the coalition's statements.

Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, regularly announce rocket and drone attacks on Saudi territories, saying they are a reaction to the Saudi-led coalition's assault on Yemen.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthis overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the conflict has claimed more than 233,000 lives.