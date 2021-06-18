Iran’s young, reluctant voters want 'better living conditions'

Voter turnout in Iran's presidential election remained low by late afternoon on Friday, with small queues of voters seen at polling stations in Tehran and some other major cities.

At some mosques-turned-polling stations in the Iranian capital, voting had picked up earlier in the day but slowed down again in the afternoon with scorching heat forcing people to stay indoors.

According to rough estimates, around 15 million of the 59 million eligible voters cast their votes by 6:00 p.m., with election authorities expecting the turnout to soar as the day fades into night.

Voting lines are expected to remain open until midnight (1930GMT), with the possibility of two hours' extension, according to election authorities.

This year's election came at a critical juncture as sanctions remained in place, COVID-19 pandemic still undefeated, inflation at an all-time high and stock market in crisis.

The worst affected have been the country's young population, with shrinking pockets, high expenses and a bleak future looming ahead.

Speaking to young voters, especially those polling for the first time, gives a sense of predicaments ordinary Iranians face in their daily lives, amid crippling sanctions and difficult living conditions.

- Voters

Koroush, a 20-year old university student, looked excited while making his way inside the Hosseiniya Irshad building in northwest Tehran, proudly holding his identity card.

He said he had been "waiting" for this opportunity "since years", even though the excitement had "slightly died down" in past few years.

"It's always a great feeling to vote, to exercise your democratic right, to contribute toward the change," he told Anadolu Agency. "But, these few years have been extremely difficult, in terms of economic changes happening in the country, high costs of living and falling income."

Standing in one corner of the iconic building that played a key role in the 1979 revolution, Koroush said he decided to vote unlike many of his friends "because not voting was not a wise option".

"I voted with a hope that things would change for good, sanctions would be lifted, economic conditions would improve and we would again breathe and live like before."

Sepehr, a 32-year old realtor, was coming out of Masjid Abozar, a polling station in northeast Tehran, holding the stamped documents in his hand.

"It's the third time I voted and this time after a lot of thought," he told Anadolu Agency. "I had a deep regret of voting for a government last time (in 2017) that proved to be a big disappointment," he added, referring to the outgoing Hassan Rouhani-led reformist government.

"I am not sure if the new administration will be any different, but I am sure we need a change in the status quo, we need better life and conditions," he hastened to add.

Anadolu Agency also spoke to many young people who stayed away from polling stations on Friday, and most of them chose to stay anonymous.

"I failed to convince myself to vote this time, as simple as that," said a private school teacher, who lost his job last year. "It's been a difficult time, and not everyone can understand our plight."

Those who voted and those who didn't both appeared unhappy with the current state of affairs in the sanctions-battered country.

PROMISES TO YOUTH

Pertinently, youth were the central focus of candidates during the three presidential debates, with a slew of promises made to them by both conservative and reformist candidates.

Ebrahim Raeisi, the top conservative candidate tipped to replace Rouhani, made passionate appeals to youth during his campaign trail, urging them "not to exact revenge" from the next administration for the "hardships" they faced during the incumbent government.

Describing young generation as the country's "most significant resource" and a "driving force in the country's economy," Raeisi pledged to address issues facing the youth like unemployment, high marriage expenses, and rapidly increasing housing prices.

His main reformist challenger and former top banker Abdol-Nasser Hemmati repeatedly raised the issue of "social freedom of youth" and restrictions imposed on it.

Alireza Zakani, who later dropped out in favor of Raeisi, expressed concern over Iran's population turning ageing, blaming inflation for young couples feeling dissuaded from starting families.

Ghazizadeh Hashemi, a conservative candidate, has said his focus will be on youth and their education, even promising to abolish the two-year mandatory military program for young students.

He has also made some attractive offers in the form of subsidies-500 million Iranian toman ($20,000) to young and needy married couples.

VOTING AND VOTERS

According to Iran's Interior Ministry, around 59 million Iranians are eligible to vote this year, including 1.3 million first-time voters and 3.5 million overseas voters.

Among the first to vote on Friday was Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who termed it a "day of the Iranian nation," while urging people to cast their ballots.

Top government officials-including President Hassan Rouhani, Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri, and parliament speaker Baqar Ghalibaf-were also seen at different polling stations in the Iranian capital.

Jahangiri was one of the reformist candidates disqualified by the country's top election supervisory body, Guardian Council, from the presidential race.

Some other disqualified candidates such as former Parliament Seaker Ali Larijani, former IRGC commander Saeed Mohammad and Tehran City Council chief Mohsen Rafsanjani also cast their votes.

Four candidates in the fray-judiciary chief Ebrahim Raeisi, former top banker AbdolNaser Hemmati, former IRGC chief Mohsen Rezaei and former deputy parliament speaker Ghazizadeh Hashemi-were also seen at different places, voting and urging people to vote.

All of them admitted that voters were "unhappy", but while reformists blamed it on disqualification of reformist candidates, conservatives blamed it on the performance of Rouhani's government.

Some reports pointed to disruptions at around 79 polling booths in the capital, while some reports suggested delay in voting in some provinces due to late delivery of equipment.

Rouhani's reformist government is ending its two terms in office this August, with conservatives set to reclaim power, according to opinion polls.