Palestinian youth shot in head by Israeli soldiers dies

A Palestinian youth who was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank died early Thursday.

The 16-year-old Palestinian was being treated at Rafidia Surgical Hospital in the city of Nablus.

Ahmad Beni Shamsa was wounded during a protest by residents of the town of Beita in Nablus against the establishment of a settlement outpost on their land in Jabal Sabih.

The Israeli army attempted to disperse the Palestinian protesters with live bullets.

International law regards both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.