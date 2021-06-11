EGYPTS SISI MEETS SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IN SHARM EL SHEIKH

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman on Friday in the resort city of Sharm El Sheikh in the Sinai Peninsula.

Sisi said the meeting focused on discussing ways to develop relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

"I was pleased to meet today with my brother, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman," he said on social media.

"Our meeting focused on discussing ways to develop joint relations between our two countries. We also shared compatible visions on regional and international issues of common concern, and I affirm my permanent appreciation for the distinguished relations that link Egypt and Saudi Arabia at all levels." Sisi added.