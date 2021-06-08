Israeli lawmaker plans to force his way into Al-Aqsa complex

Right-wing Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir said he intends to force his way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Ben-Gvir, a member of the far-right Religious Zionism party, said his move comes in response to a police decision to ban lawmaker Amichai Chikli of the far-right Yamina party from entering the complex.

The legislator criticized the Israeli ban as a "blatant violation of Israeli law and the lawmaker's immunity".

Israeli Channel 20 earlier reported that police banned Chikli from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque complex over failure to coordinate the visit with the police officer in charge.

It remains unclear whether police will allow Ben-Gvir to visit the site.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis.





