Car bomb attack causes material damage in northwestern Syria

A car bomb attack on Tuesday caused material damage in northwestern Syria, a local source said.

A bomb planted in a vehicle was detonated in Afrin district, which is under the control of the Syrian opposition, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media..

While there were no casualties in the attack, the explosion caused material damage in the area.

Local security forces are evaluating the possibility that the YPG/PKK terror group might be behind the attack.

In May, at least five civilians were injured when a car bomb exploded in Afrin.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists in 2018 through Turkey's anti-terror offensive Operation Olive Branch, but the terror group still has sleeper cells.

The terror group, operating from Syria's adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often carries out attacks in Jarablus, Azaz, Afrin and al-Bab.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.