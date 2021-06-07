Saudi crown prince, UK top diplomat discuss Mideast security

Saudi Arabia's crown prince and the UK foreign secretary on Monday discussed the security and stability in the Middle East, according to Saudi media.

Mohammed bin Salman and Dominic Raab met in the city of Neom, northwestern Saudi Arabia, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The leaders discussed the latest developments in the Middle East as well as the bilateral cooperation in various areas between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was also present at the meeting.