YPG/PKK yields to demands of Manbij people in northeastern Syria

The YPG/PKK terrorist group gave in to the demands of the people of Manbij in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, announcing that it will release all prisoners arrested during recent protests, end forced recruiting and punish those who fired on peaceful protestors.

Following the move by the terrorist group, the people reciprocated and ended their peaceful protests.

Residents of Manbij protested Monday and Tuesday against the YPG/PKK's forcible recruitment of their children.

An Anadolu Agency correspondent in the city said the agreements were reached at a meeting between the YPG/PKK and the heads of families as well as prominent figures in Manbij.

During the protests Monday and Tuesday, eight people were killed and 27 others were wounded when YPG/PKK militants opened fire on them.

The terrorist group seeks to recruit civilians for terrorist activities from areas under their control, including Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), Qamishli, al-Malikiyah, Darbasiyah, al-Hasakah, Raqqah, Deir ez-Zor and Manbij.

Turkey and the US demand that the terrorist group exit Manbij, which fell under YPG/PKK control in August 2016.







