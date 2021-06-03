In 1st for Israel, Arab party signs deal to be part of next coalition government

For the first time in Israel, an Arab party agreed to join the coalition led by far-right Yamina and centrist Yesh Atid parties in a bid to form the next unity government.

Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid on late Wednesday signed a deal with Mansour Abbas, who heads the United Arab List (Ra'am), a political wing for the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement, to form a coalition government of eight parties before a midnight deadline.

The eight parties got united against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), Abbas said that the agreement on the formation of a coalition government includes many articles for the benefit of Arabs, especially in the Negev region, and there are large budget allocations.

Noting that it will be the first time that an Arab party will join the government, Abbas said: "It was a difficult decision. There are many debates, but we believe it is a good opportunity to form a government."

A written statement by Ra'am said the agreement was signed in return for the big and wide gains that the Arabs will make in the future.

The statement stated that the agreement included that the law passed by the Israeli Parliament in 2017, which aims to accelerate the demolition process of Arab houses, is expected to be amended within 120 days.

The terms of the agreement also include Ra'am as the chairs of the Knesset Committee on Internal Affairs and the Committee on Arab Affairs, and assuming the position of Deputy Speaker of the Knesset.

In addition, three Arab villages in the Negev are expected to be recognized within 45 days of the establishment of the government, and other villages within nine months.

In order to form a coalition government that will remove Netanyahu from his seat, the government has to be approved by the Knesset by June 14 at the latest.

As part of the agreement, if the coalition government is formed, Bennett will assume the role of premier for the first two years, whereas Lapid will later take over this role.

Should the coalition government receive a vote of confidence in parliament within the specified period, Netanyahu will be removed from the premiership, which he first assumed in March 2009.

In Israel, 61 lawmakers are required to form a coalition government, while the upcoming coalition already have 62 seats in the parliament.

However, Nir Orbach, a lawmaker of Yamina, had announced that he would not back such a deal.

If another lawmaker follows Orbach, the coalition will fall short of the number of lawmakers needed for the formation of the government.



