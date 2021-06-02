Knesset members to vote for next Israeli president

The Knesset (Israel's parliament) is set to elect a new president for the country on Wednesday as Reuven Rivlin's term as president has ended.

According to the Knesset website, Israeli lawmakers will vote for the 11th president in a secret ballot vote.

Two candidates are running for the seven-year post; Isaac Herzog, a former Labour Party leader, and Miriam Peretz, an educator and social activist who lives in the Israeli settlement of Giv'at Ze'ev, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation network, the results will be announced shortly after the voting.

Israel's president has fewer powers in comparison with the prime minister where his power includes accepting credentials of new ambassadors, assigning lawmakers to form the government and issue amnesty to prisoners.



