Bomb blast leaves 2 Syrian civilians injured in Jarabulus

Two civilians were injured in a car-bomb explosion in Jarablus district in northern Syria on Wednesday, according to local sources.

A bomb placed on the vehicle went off in the center of Jarablus, which was cleared of terrorists by Turkey's Euphrates Shield Operation, the sources said.

The injured civilians were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Local security forces investigating the scene are looking into the possibility that the attack was carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group, the sources said.

YPG/PKK, which continues its occupation in Tal Rifat and Manbij regions, frequently stages terrorist acts by targeting al-Bab, Azaz, Jarablus, and Afrin regions.