PALESTINIAN MAN DIES OF INJURIES SUFFERED IN ISRAELS GAZA ASSAULT

A Palestinian man injured in Israel's recent attacks on the Gaza Strip succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The Islamic Jihad group said in a statement that Ahmed Ammar, 33, was one of its members who was wounded in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Bureij refugee camp in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The death toll from Israel's offensive on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank now stands at 288, including 69 children and 40 women, with more than 8,900 others injured, according to official Palestinian figures.

Since April 13, clashes erupted across occupied Palestinian territories because of Israeli attacks on Palestinians in East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli aggression came in the backdrop of an Israeli court's decision to evict 12 Palestinian families from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem in favor of Israeli settlers.

Tensions spread to the Gaza Strip on May 10, leading to a military confrontation between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance groups.

Israeli warplanes caused unprecedented destruction in an 11-day assault on the blockaded territory, which ended with an Egyptian-brokered truce that took effect early last May 21.