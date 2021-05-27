Front page of Israeli newspaper Haaretz features 67 Palestinian children martyred in Israel attacks on Gaza

The front page of an Israeli newspaper on Thursday was filled with the photos of 67 Palestinian children and teenagers who died in the latest flare-up between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

"This is the price of war," wrote the Haaretz newspaper alongside the images. The paper, in cooperation with the New York Times, published the photos, ages and stories of the victims, who ranged in age between 6 months to 17 years. In total, 254 Palestinians were killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, a quarter of them children.

The publication comes less than a week after a ceasefire took hold, ending the latest escalation that had grown out of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces at Jerusalem holy sites.

According to the Israeli army, children in Gaza were also killed by misdirected rockets fired by Hamas. In Israel, 13 people were killed in the conflict, including a 5- and a 16-year-old.







