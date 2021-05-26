Taliban warn against US military bases in region

In a statement, Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said various media outlets have quoted well-known sources as saying that the US wants to be present in their neighborhood after withdrawing from Afghanistan to carry out operations in their country.

"We urge our neighboring countries not to allow anyone to take such a decision. If such step is taken, it will be a great and historic mistake and disgrace," Mujahid said in a statement written in the Pashto language and shared with Anadolu Agency.

"The Afghan Muslim and Mujahid nation will not remain silent against such heinous and provocative actions, but will fulfill its religious and historical responsibility as it has done in the past," he warned, adding that any country that allows the US to use their space and land against Afghanistan will bear the full responsibility.

He said they have already assured the neighboring countries that Afghan soil will not be used against anyone, and that they also expect their neighbors not to allow the US to use their land or airspace against Afghanistan.

"Foreign forces in the region are the root cause of unrest and war, and the great tragedy that everyone has witnessed in the last 20 years," he added.

The Taliban statement came after some media reports that Pakistan will allow the US military to use its ground and airspace following its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Last week, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs David F. Helvey told the US Senate Armed Services Committee that Pakistan has allowed the US military to use its airspace and given ground access so that it can support its presence in Afghanistan, the local English daily Dawn reported.

However, on Monday, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry rejected these reports and said there was no US military or airbase in Pakistan, neither any such proposal envisaged.

"Any speculation on this account is baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided," the Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

He added that Pakistan and the US have a framework of cooperation in terms of Air Lines of Communication and Ground Lines of Communication in place since 2001.

"No new agreement has been made in this regard," he explained.