Hamas chief to visit Egypt for talks on Gaza reconstruction

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh will visit Egypt within days for talks on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip following a recent Israeli onslaught, the Palestinian group said.

"A Hamas delegation headed by Haniyeh will visit Cairo in the coming days," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Anadolu Agency, without giving an exact date.

He said the visit, which comes upon an Egyptian invitation, is part of Egypt's efforts to halt the Israeli attacks on the Palestinians.

"The visit also aims to follow up on Egypt's role in rebuilding the Gaza Strip," the spokesman said.

On Friday, an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel came into effect, putting an end to 11 days of the worst cycle of fighting in years.

At least 254 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, according to Palestinian medics. At least 31 Palestinians were also killed in Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank.

Thirteen Israelis were also killed by Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Public Works Ministry in Gaza, 258 buildings — around 1,042 residential and commercial units — were destroyed during the Israeli onslaught. Another 769 units were severely damaged, rendering them uninhabitable, and 14,536 suffered minor damage. Seventeen hospitals were damaged, as well as 53 schools.





