Displaced Palestinians struggle to survive

Having been forced to take shelter in a UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) school following Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, the displaced families look forward to returning to their homes.

As a result of Israeli attacks, hundreds of families abandoned their homes and took shelter in UNRWA schools. One of them is the Sabbag family, with their home in northern Beit Lahia town of Gaza Strip severely damaged following artillery shots and airstrikes by Israel.

The family took shelter in one of the UNRWA schools, named "New Gaza," and they struggle there without basic needs and now their sole dream is to return home.

Shadi Sabbag plays games with his little son in a class full of displaced people and tries to make his beloved child forget about the sound of bombs and images of destruction.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sabbag said life in the school was like a disaster as they lacked basic needs such as clean clothes, bed, water, and electricity. He said they had to take shelter in the school due to the Israeli bombardment.

"I built this house by selling my wife's gold, but the occupants came and reduced it to rubbles for no reason. There is neither mercy nor humanity in them," he said, referring to Israel.

Given the grave living conditions in the school, he said he hoped Arab countries and international organizations would extend a helping hand.

In a classroom right next to where the Sabbag family, lives an old woman, Asma Al-Asgar (82), together with her daughter, who were forced to leave their home because of Israeli attacks.

Asgar said life in the school was difficult and hygiene was one of the core issues of the problems, she said she wanted to return home.

Although she wished she could spend Eid al-Fitr in her house, she said this did not happen due to attacks and all she experienced was war and destruction instead of the joy of marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

'HOURS-LONG POWER CUTS IN SCHOOL'

Sema Al-Basyouni, 9, used to live in the Beit Hanoun town of northern Gaza Strip, but she then took refuge in the school as her house was partly damaged and her relatives were wounded.

She said none of the entertainment teams providing psychological support had visited the school and her 2-year-old sibling was crying all night long and the family failed to comfort her.

There are power cuts for hours and the weather is too hot, she said, adding that the UNRWA fell short of providing basic needs so far.

The little girl said she hoped they could go back to their room, her house, and once again attend school alongside her teachers.

'AUTHORITIES NOT PROVIDING URGENT, ESSENTIAL ASSISTANCE'

Mohammed al-Attar, 25, said the Israeli air force targeted one of the houses in the region and the heavy bombardment led to the death of many Palestinians.

"We were forced to abandon our house and take shelter in schools due to the intense bombardment. But the authorities are not providing us with urgent, essential assistance," he said.

"We left our houses, money, and land behind to save our lives," he said, adding that the school lacked means of security and basic needs.

Since April 13, clashes erupted across the occupied territories due to Israeli attacks and restrictions on Palestinians in East Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and an Israeli court order to evict 12 Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers.

The tension spread to Gaza on May 10, leading to a military confrontation between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance groups, and to Israeli warplanes wreaking unprecedented destruction on Palestinian homes and infrastructure.

A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group, took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday).

The Egyptian-brokered truce came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

A total of 243 Palestinians, including 39 women and 66 children, have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.







