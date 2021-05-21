China sends medical aid to Palestinians after truce

China announced on Friday that it had sent medical assistance to Palestinians injured in Israeli bombings since May 11.

"China will provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian government for treating the injured and relocating the homeless," said Tian Lin, a spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Chinese move came after Egypt brokered a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The cease-fire took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday).

China launched the emergency response mechanism for humanitarian assistance in Palestine on Thursday.

Israeli warplanes continued to attack the Gaza Strip just one hour before the truce. The armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement fired rockets at regions around Gaza in retaliation for the attacks.

A total of 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, were killed during Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.

China will also provide $1 million to Palestine as humanitarian emergency aid, $1 million to the UN relief and works agency for Palestinian refugees in the Near East, and 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, told a news conference on Friday, according to Chinese daily Global Times.

"As the rotating president of the UN Security Council, China has given top priority to addressing the current Palestine-Israel conflict," Zhao said a day earlier.

"China has made every effort to urge the Security Council to speak with one voice and take concrete actions. However, because of the US obstruction, the Security Council has yet to reach a consensus so far," he said.

"China appreciates the mediation efforts for a cease-fire by Egypt and other relevant parties. We stand ready to strengthen communication and coordination with all parties to make concerted efforts for peace and to do our best to provide humanitarian and other assistance to Palestine," he added.