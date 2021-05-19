Israel’s Netanyahu says 4,000 rockets fired from Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that 4,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel since May 10.

"The Palestinians fired around 4,000 rockets from Gaza on Israel in the course of the Israeli military operation that started 10 days ago," Netanyahu said in a press briefing before more than 70 foreign ambassadors and diplomats, mainly from the US, the EU, the UK, Russia, Germany, India, Austria, Australia, Japan, Canada and others.

Netanyahu said the Israeli army aims to a "forceful deterrence" against Palestinian groups in Gaza. He, however, did not exclude a ground operation to "conquer them".

The Israeli premier said there is no timeframe to end the military offensive on Gaza.

At least 221 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children and 36 women, and 1,530 others injured in Israeli attacks across the blockaded territory since May 10, according to the Health Ministry.

Twelve Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.